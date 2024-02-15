Michael Baker International Selects Rachael Richter to Lead Federal Planning Practice

Michael Baker International has appointed Rachael Richter as practice executive for federal planning.

In this newly-created position, Richter will lead a team in providing federal government customers with planning and designing services, Michael Baker said Wednesday.

Richter, who previously held the position of federal planning department manager, brings to her new role 17 years of professional experience. A member of the Society of American Military Engineers, the American Institute of Certified Planners and the American Planning Association, Richter possesses expertise in a variety of fields, including land use planning, military master planning and local community planning and outreach.

Regarding the latest appointment, Michael Baker Senior Vice President and National Practice Lead for Planning Niek Veraart said Richter’s leadership will help position the company “to develop and scale innovative solutions for our clients across all sectors.”

For his part, Michael Baker President of Federal Programs and Services Brian May said, “I look forward to Rachael’s leadership as we work with our clients to shape the future of federal installations to meet diverse mission demands worldwide.”