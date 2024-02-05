Mack Defense, Navistar Defense to Build Medium Tactical Truck Prototypes for Marine Corps

Emblem of the United States Marine Corps / U.S. Government

Mack Defense and Navistar Defense have been selected for the initial development of the next-generation Medium Tactical Truck that will replace the U.S. Marine Corps’ Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement fleet.

Each contractor will develop and submit design concepts and a comprehensive project plan for the cargo variant of the MTT vehicle fleet under the program’s 12-month phase I period, the Marine Corps said Friday.

The MTT cargo variant must include hybrid electric technologies for reduced fuel consumption, a modular and scalable armor system for force protection, 10 kW on-board power generation and exportable power of up to 30 kW.

The competitive prototype phase will focus on the cargo variant’s three configurations of 10, 15 and 20 ft cargo beds.

The Marine Corps’ existing MTVR ground transport logistics vehicle is the primary system to deliver various supplies to forward-deployed units.