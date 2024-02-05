Lockheed Martin Ventures Invests in Weather Intelligence Provider Meteomatics; Chris Moran Quoted

Lockheed Martin‘s venture capital arm has made a strategic investment in weather intelligence provider Meteomatics to support the latter’s product development and market expansion initiatives.

Meteomatics said Thursday it will use the capital to scale its high-resolution weather and climate technology and expand its presence in the defense, energy, aviation, insurance and government sectors.

“Meteomatics’ weather intelligence has the potential to give the U.S. and its allies a better understanding of the dynamic environments in which assets and personnel operate, both improving operational effectiveness and reducing risk,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.

Exton, Pennsylvania-based Meteomatics collects regional weather measurement data from its fleet of weather drones called Meteodrones and other sources to provide accurate weather forecasts to government and commercial customers.

Meteodrones can fly up to 6 km to collect weather data from the lower and middle atmosphere.