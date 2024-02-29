Lockheed Completes 1st Knowledge Point of MDA Next Generation Interceptor

Lockheed Martin has completed the first knowledge point of the Missile Defense Agency’s Next Generation Interceptor program, marking an acquisition milestone for the modernized missile defense system.

The KP1 stage involved the assessment of the program’s design review milestones, technology maturation, manufacturing readiness and use of the NGI Software Factory, Northrop said Wednesday.

The completion of the KP1 follows the all up round preliminary design review that took place in September and keeps the program on track for the critical design review phase.

“With MDA’s approval, we have turned a corner into our detailed design phase and will keep testing our integrated NGI hardware and software in preparation for production and flight testing,” said Sarah Reeves, vice president of NGI at Lockheed.

Lockheed works with Aerojet Rocketdyne on the NGI capability development under a potential $3.7 billion contract awarded in March 2021.

The company expects to commence the delivery of the next-generation missile interceptor in early 2027.