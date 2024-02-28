Leonardo DRS Invests $120M in New Electric Propulsion Component Manufacturing Facility

Leonardo DRS is investing $120 million in the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Charleston, South Carolina, for the production of electric propulsion components for the U.S. Navy.

The company said Tuesday the new facility will include over 140,000 square feet of space to manufacture, integrate and test large components, including solid-state drives, electric motors, control systems and cooling equipment.

Leonardo DRS designs and manufactures integrated electric propulsion components for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine under contracts potentially worth over $3 billion combined from the Navy and General Dynamics‘ electric boat subsidiary.

“We expect the unique capabilities in this new facility to be a national asset capable of addressing the Navy’s current and future needs,” said Jon Miller, senior vice president and general manager of the naval power systems business at Leonardo DRS.

Bill Lynn, CEO of Leonardo DRS, said the South Carolina facility will expand the company’s capability to support Navy customers on critical programs that enhance the U.S. submarine industrial base.

The company expects the facility to become operational in 2026.