LeoLabs to Test Space Domain Awareness Tech Under SSC Program; Dan Ceperley Quoted

The U.S. Space Systems Command has chosen LeoLabs to join its Space Domain Awareness Tools Applications and Processing Lab, or TAP Lab, Apollo Accelerator program.

Throughout the initiative’s three-month period, LeoLabs will be given scenarios focused on threat warning and assessment , allowing the company to evaluate and modify its space domain awareness-focused products, the organization announced from Menlo Park, California on Tuesday.

“Maintaining a continuous watch of space is critical to prevent surprise and secure this domain,” noted Dan Ceperley , CEO of LeoLabs.

He said the company, which operates a 24/7 space operations center that collects millions of data points each day, is “uniquely positioned” to use this information to create artificial intelligence tools that can constantly monitor, characterize and alert anomalous space activity.

The TAP Lab program will test LeoLabs’ products designed for object characterization, maneuver detection, non-cooperative launch tracking and patterns of life analysis. Management dashboards will also be assessed.

The SSC launched the TAP Lab Accelerator program in late October. By bringing together industry, the Department of Defense and academia, TAP Lab aims to help the U.S. Space Force meet its operational demands at a faster pace.