L3Harris Demos Digital Phased Array Antenna System Prototype for NOAA

L3Harris Technologies has concluded a three-month demonstration of a multi-band, multi-mission digital beamforming phased array antenna system prototype in support of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellite data management efforts.

During the test, the DPAAS prototype technology handled an average of more than 300 daily satellite contacts and showcased its ability to support multiple simultaneous contacts with near-zero downtime amid the harsh weather conditions in Alaska, L3Harris said Friday.

Overall, the prototype managed over 12,500 total locked satellite downlink contacts and supported an uplink from NOAA’s operations center to a Joint Polar Satellite System satellite.

The demonstration is part of a cooperative research and development agreement L3Harris signed with NOAA in early 2023 to enhance the former’s satellite communication technology to boost the government’s satellite data handling capacity.