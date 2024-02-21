in News

Koniag Government Services Relocates to New Virginia HQ to Back Expansion Plans

Koniag Government Services logo
Koniag Government Services Relocates to New Virginia HQ to Back Expansion Plans
HQ relocation

Koniag Government Services has moved its headquarters to a new location in Chantilly, Virginia, as part of efforts to accommodate its increasing workforce and support the continued expansion of its operations.

The new location comes with modern amenities and facilities and will enable KGS to promote innovation, strengthen collaboration and relationships with customers, attract talent, improve the employee experience and explore new business opportunities, the company said Tuesday.

“This state-of-the-art headquarters reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and employee well-being, and we look forward to the next chapter of our journey in this dynamic community,” said KGS CEO Kevin Wideman.

KGS is an Alaska Native corporation and provides professional services, enterprise platforms and operations management support for defense and federal civilian government agencies.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

business expansionGovconheadquarters relocationKevin WidemanKGSKoniag Government Services

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Scale AI Partners With Department of Defense to Build Generative AI Test & Evaluation Framework
Scale AI Partners With DOD to Build Generative AI Test & Evaluation Framework
Parry Labs to Build New Facility in Alabama; Aydin Mohtashamian Quoted
Parry Labs to Build New Facility in Alabama; Aydin Mohtashamian Quoted