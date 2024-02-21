Koniag Government Services Relocates to New Virginia HQ to Back Expansion Plans

Koniag Government Services has moved its headquarters to a new location in Chantilly, Virginia, as part of efforts to accommodate its increasing workforce and support the continued expansion of its operations.

The new location comes with modern amenities and facilities and will enable KGS to promote innovation, strengthen collaboration and relationships with customers, attract talent, improve the employee experience and explore new business opportunities, the company said Tuesday.

“This state-of-the-art headquarters reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and employee well-being, and we look forward to the next chapter of our journey in this dynamic community,” said KGS CEO Kevin Wideman.

KGS is an Alaska Native corporation and provides professional services, enterprise platforms and operations management support for defense and federal civilian government agencies.