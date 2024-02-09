Julian Setian, CEO of SOSi, Honored With 2024 Wash100 Award for Government Mission Support Leadership, Workforce Commitment

Executive Mosaic is pleased to include Julian Setian, president and CEO of SOS International, in the 2024 class of Wash100 Award recipients for spearheading the aerospace, defense and government services integrator as it continuously works to meet customers’ mission requirements.

The 2024 win marks the third time that Setian was named among Executive Mosaic’s annual list of 100 esteemed leaders in the government and government contracting landscape.

“More than any other time in our history, SOSi is living our motto, ‘Challenge Accepted.’ The government has trusted us to partner with them on their most important and sensitive missions, and we’re bringing advanced solutions that incorporate data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence to address their largest challenges. In the year ahead, SOSi will continue to help agencies modernize critical systems such as global HR and payroll; lead the expansion and protection of mission partner communications networks around the world; and support the defense and intelligence communities with critical data and analysis,” remarked Setian. “My selection to the prestigious Wash100 further validates our position as a leading innovation and transformation partner, and I am honored to lead SOSi during this exciting time.”

Commenting on Setian’s win, Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award, said, “Julian works tirelessly to put SOSi’s highly-skilled personnel on the ground at forward operating bases all around the world. These essential workers operate internationally to execute critical missions — ranging from intelligence, cyber and engineering to training, construction and base operations — in complex environments. Julian’s reliability and dedication to delivering excellence globally have earned him a spot on our 2024 Wash100 list.”

Having led SOSi since 2001, Setian consistently builds on the company’s delivery of mission support services and commitment to customers, partners and employees to drive company growth.

SOSi was awarded a spot on a $995 million advisory and assistance services contract from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa in May 2023, and commenting on the award, Setian said, “As the prime contractor supporting USAFE’s Mission Partner Environment requirements and the U.S. Army’s largest provider of intelligence analytic services in Europe, we are proud to expand our support to critical DoD intelligence, cyber and engineering missions across Europe and Africa.”

The company was previously selected by the Air Force and Defense Information Systems Agency for task orders under the $385 million Mission Partner Environment Network Engineering Services contract, under which it is currently delivering architecture and engineering services to USAFE and AFAFRICA, and was tapped by Central Command for maintenance and management of secure facilities at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida and Al Udeid Airbase in Doha, Qatar.

More recently, SOSi also secured a Defense Intelligence Agency task order to help the Missile and Space Intelligence Center accelerate its foundational military intelligence analysis production by providing MSIC with data science and AI capabilities, a contract from the Army Corps of Engineers to deliver enterprise information technology services to over 40 locations in Europe, Israel and Africa, and a prime contract for a range of intelligence technical support services in support of U.S. Army forces in Europe and Africa.

“Big data demands we deliver AI and ML technologies that enhance analysis and ultimately provide intelligence that delivers strategic and tactical advantages. As a long-term partner to the defense and intelligence communities in their efforts to drive modernization and innovation, we are proud to expand our work to support MSIC’s mission,” Setian said of the MSIC work.

Aside from contract awards, Setian also seeks to grow SOSi through talent acquisition as evidenced by several executive hires the company made in recent years.

These include Kyle Fox, chief technology officer; Jim Edwards, senior vice president of business development; Dan Robinson, VP of intelligence; Michael Garson, general counsel and chief legal officer; Andrew Bream, VP of IT; and Preston Dunlap, strategic adviser.

SOSi is also committed to employing former military members and, as of November 2023, 20 percent of its global employee base are veterans.

“At SOSi, we value and foster the unique skills and experience veterans bring to our workforce, and to the work we do on behalf of our customers,” said Setian. “Their strong leadership skills, dedication to mission, and commitment to mentoring and supporting their team members are just some of the important qualities our veteran employees showcase, and we are proud to have them on our team.”

