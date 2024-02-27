Jonathan Moak Assumes VP of Federal Business Role at UiPath

Jonathan Moak , formerly senior vice president and head of sales at Inkit, has joined New York-based software company UiPath as vice president of federal business .

He announced on LinkedIn Friday that he would be taking on the responsibility of leading UiPath’s defense sales division.

Prior to his tenure at Inkit, Moak held positions in several other companies, including serving as vice president of public sector at Salesforce, and working as a management consultant at both Deloitte and Grant Thornton.

His career also includes various roles within the U.S. Army. In August 2020 , former U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him for the role of assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller.

Currently, Moak also holds the position of principal owner at Moak Management Associates and serves as a board member at the American Veterans Center.