Joint Venture Between DSC, TechFlow Subsidiary Receives $76M Navy Base Operations Support Contract

A joint venture between EMI Services, a TechFlow subsidiary, and Diversified Service Contracting has secured an eight-year, $76.4 million contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command to provide base operations support services at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

DSC-EMI II will perform infrastructure readiness support, environmental support, utilities management, regulatory compliance and other facilities management services, TechFlow said Wednesday.

Tony Aquino, president of EMI Services, said the joint venture will continue to partner with the U.S. Navy and NAVFAC Southwest and remain committed to providing base operations support to the service branch.

“We combine over 30 years of experience at EMI and over 20 years of experience at DSC, our JV partner, with innovation to provide efficient and effective services, but it is our people that make the difference,” Aquino said Wednesday.

“This partnership is not just a contract for us – it is a commitment to our Armed Forces, underlining our dedication to excellence and innovation in support of those who protect our Nation,” said Rob Baum, chairman and CEO of TechFlow.

