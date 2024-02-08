JE Dunn Construction Books $62M GSA Contract for Whittaker Courthouse Enhancement Project

JE Dunn Construction has received a $62.4 million contract from the General Services Administration for repair and restoration efforts at the Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City.

GSA said Wednesday the company will install low embodied carbon materials to enhance the courthouse’s efficiency and overall performance.

The project is a component of a broader $96 million initiative that seeks a complete window replacement and associated roof repairs. Contract work is expected to commence later this month.

Ryan Watzke, vice president of JE Dunn Construction, said, “We share in GSA’s commitment to construction innovation and to providing federal employees and agencies with high-performing facilities, and we are thrilled to help them execute their mission.”