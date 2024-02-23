in Contract Awards, News

Invictus Begins Work on SITE III WAN Support Task Order; Jim Kelly Quoted

James Kelly

Invictus International Consulting has completed transition work on a task order awarded under the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle to provide wide area network support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The company said Wednesday in a press release received by Executive Mosaic that the SITE III task order was awarded in November 2022 and has a one-year base period with options to extend work until November 2030.

“Invictus embraces this opportunity to continue our trusted partnership with DIA, by helping to drive and implement future network modernization technologies for the next 8 years,” said Jim Kelly, CEO of Invictus.

Alexandria, Virginia-based Invictus is among the 144 companies awarded spots on the potential 10-year, $12.6 billion SITE III contract to provide IT and technical support services to DIA and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Invictus offers enterprise IT, intelligence analysis, cyber and software engineering services to the defense sector.

