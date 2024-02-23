Intel Launches New Foundry Division ‘Designed for the AI Era’

Intel Corporation recently held an event where it launched a new foundry division the company described as “a more sustainable systems foundry business designed for the AI era.”

Intel said Wednesday that the same event saw the unveiling of a roadmap outlining process node innovation and evolution targets through 2027 that would help Intel Foundry become the No. 2 foundry by 2030.

In attendance during the launch were Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who announced the selection of a chip design that his company would manufacture using Intel’s 18A process with the help of Intel Foundry.

Nadella said Intel Foundry will help provide the semiconductors required to realize the vision of “a very exciting platform shift that will fundamentally transform productivity for every individual organization and the entire industry.”

For his part, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger highlighted the transformation AI is causing and the business opportunities it is bringing about. “Together, we can create new markets and revolutionize how the world uses technology to improve people’s lives,” the Intel chief executive said.

