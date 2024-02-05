in News, Technology

Idemia Seeks to Drive Growth With Formation of 3 Divisions

New business divisions

Idemia Group has formed three divisions focused on secure transactions, public security and smart identity as part of a reorganization effort that seeks to accelerate growth, streamline operations and provide innovative platforms meant to address the needs of customers.

The company said Friday it named industry executives Philippe Oliva, Matthew Cole and Antoine Grenier as CEOs of each division and that Pierre Barrial will continue to serve as president and chief executive of Idemia Group.

Oliva, a nearly two-decade IBM veteran and former co-CEO of Atos Group, will lead Idemia Secure Transactions, a division focused on payment services and cloud-based digital connectivity offerings and has about 10,000 employees worldwide.

Cole, former executive vice president of public security and identity business unit at Idemia, will oversee Idemia Public Security, which provides law enforcement biometric systems and operates with more than 3,800 employees.

Grenier, most recently VP – Europe Region for the public security and identity business unit at Idemia, will serve as head of Idemia Smart Identity, which focuses on providing physical and digital identity tools and has more than 1,800 employees worldwide.

