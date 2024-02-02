ICF Secures $75M EPA Health & Environmental Risk Assessment Support Contract

ICF has secured a $75 million contract to help the Environmental Protection Agency perform risk assessments to protect human health and the environment.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov states that the contractor will assist the EPA in assessing health risks to humans and the environment and develop novel methods, guidelines and models for conducting risk assessments.

EPA is tasked with evaluating risks posed by chemical, physical and microbiological hazards present in the environment.

ICF recently secured three new task orders worth $33 million combined from EPA to assess risks of chemical exposure to human health and the environment.

Reston, Virginia-based ICF offers consulting and technology services to public and private sector clients.