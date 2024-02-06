HII Subsidiary Helps Coast Guard to Achieve ATO Status for Integrated Data Environment

HII ’s information technology consulting firm, in collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard, has obtained a three-year authority to operate status for the service branch’s integrated data environment program.

The company said Monday that Enlighten and the USCG have bolstered the SURVEYOR IDE to ensure the protection of sensitive Coast Guard operational data as well as enable streamlined data management and faster access to critical information.

“This partnership provides the Coast Guard with new tools utilizing big data for enhanced maritime and cybersecurity mission areas,” said Brian Erickson, USCG’s chief data and artificial intelligence officer.