in News

Highlight Launches New Research & Development Innovation Lab; Aarish Gokaldas Quoted

Aarish Gokaldas / highlighttech.com
Highlight Launches New Research & Development Innovation Lab; Aarish Gokaldas Quoted
Aarish Gokaldas, CEO, Highlight Technologies

Highlight Technologies has launched a new innovation laboratory to conduct research and development of new technology capabilities for defense and government applications.

EdgeWerx will enable Highlight and its partners to apply infrastructure as code, artificial general intelligence and open source infrastructure to mature new concepts into demonstrable software technologies, Highlight said Tuesday.

Aarish Gokaldas, CEO of Highlight, said the company has 15 years of experience providing custom technologies to customers and that EdgeWerx highlights its commitment to “only develop robust solutions for our clients but also extend those solutions to serve the greater Government.”

“EdgeWerx fosters an invigorating collaborative climate where our gifted experts can try out their concepts and construct pioneering solutions for our existing and future clients at the edge of innovation,” said James Eselgroth, director of technology and innovation at Highlight.

Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered Highlight offers application development, data and analytics, mission operations, hybrid cloud and automation, cybersecurity and information technology services to government customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Aarish GokaldasEDGEWERXGovconHighlight TechnologiesInnovation Labresearch and development

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Dave Levy, AWS Worldwide Public Sector VP, Lands 2024 Wash100 Award for Driving Cloud Adoption, Emerging Tech Capabilities
Dave Levy, AWS Worldwide Public Sector VP, Lands 2024 Wash100 Award for Driving Cloud Adoption, Emerging Tech Capabilities
Raytheon Books Navy Contract for Procurement of Sensors & Parts
Raytheon Books Navy Contract for Procurement of Sensors & Parts