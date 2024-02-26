Highlight Launches New Research & Development Innovation Lab; Aarish Gokaldas Quoted

Highlight Technologies has launched a new innovation laboratory to conduct research and development of new technology capabilities for defense and government applications.

EdgeWerx will enable Highlight and its partners to apply infrastructure as code, artificial general intelligence and open source infrastructure to mature new concepts into demonstrable software technologies, Highlight said Tuesday.

Aarish Gokaldas, CEO of Highlight, said the company has 15 years of experience providing custom technologies to customers and that EdgeWerx highlights its commitment to “only develop robust solutions for our clients but also extend those solutions to serve the greater Government.”

“EdgeWerx fosters an invigorating collaborative climate where our gifted experts can try out their concepts and construct pioneering solutions for our existing and future clients at the edge of innovation,” said James Eselgroth, director of technology and innovation at Highlight.

Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered Highlight offers application development, data and analytics, mission operations, hybrid cloud and automation, cybersecurity and information technology services to government customers.