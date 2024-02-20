Harish Luthra’s Cloud-Forward Work as CEO of SAP NS2 Earns 2024 Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic is excited to celebrate Harish Luthra , CEO of SAP National Security Services , with the 2024 Wash100 Award . Luthra receives the award for his exceptional progress in helping the U.S. government become more cloud-centric.

There is currently a popular vote contest underway for all 2024 Wash100 winners. Cast your vote for Luthra and nine of your other favorite recipients here !

This year is Luthra’s first inclusion in EM’s annual list of the most industry-shifting names in government contracting. Comprised of agency leaders, best-in-class technologists, C-suite executives and more, the Wash100 is judged based on metrics such as innovation, vision and reliability and anticipates who is most likely to sustain their success and notoriety in the year ahead.

“In his more than two decades with SAP, and now as CEO of its NS2 arm, Harish has positioned the company as an emerging leader in the cloud security and cyber markets. His commitment to understanding the government’s most pressing national security challenges keeps SAP NS2 at the forefront of software, data and cloud advancements,” said Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson .

“Harish demonstrates strong leadership and attention to innovation, and we’re excited to welcome him into the 2024 Wash100 Award class,” noted Garrettson, who founded the award.

“I am honored to accept the prestigious Wash100 award on behalf of SAP NS2. This recognition is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, but also a reflection of the innovative spirit that drives us at SAP NS2,” emphasized Luthra.

“The Wash100 Award symbolizes excellence in leadership and influence within the government contracting sector, and we are proud to be acknowledged among such distinguished peers,” he added.

As Garrettson mentions, Luthra’s career has borne out the benefits of dedicating your work to a single organization. Since 1997, he has called SAP his home, making meaningful change in a short span of time — just two years in, he initiated the Federal Professional Services practice. He subsequently moved up to roles like national vice president in charge of the SAP Public Services Consulting business, where he deepened his experience in tailoring products and services to the federal government.

Luthra’s expertise lies in client engagement and program management and he has facilitated comprehensive product implementations at IRS IFS, USPS Human Capital Enterprise, U.S. Army Medical Material Agency SAP (TWELS), the City of Portland and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, among others.

In his current role, he oversees the delivery of the SAP Intelligent Enterprise Cloud, SAP Industry Cloud, and the SAP Business Technology Platform for public sector agencies across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. (Last year, Luthra highlighted on LinkedIn SAP’s completion of the IRAP requirement that deems a company’s offerings as secure in Australia.)

In August 2023, it was announced that SAP NS2 has partnered with Microsoft to create a secure cloud model that enables easy migration of legacy platforms to the cloud.

“Our partnership strengthens our ability to deliver innovation in a secure cloud. Together, we’ve perfected a working framework that allows us to deploy SAP solutions on government cloud infrastructure and protect mission-critical workloads,” said Luthra at the time.

“This allows our customers to focus on what’s important to them – their mission,” he stated. The partnership builds on a 30-year history of collaboration between Microsoft and SAP.

In April, SAP NS2 attained provisional authority from the Defense Information Systems Agency to go ahead with its cloud-based Integrated Business Planning software. The clearance means Department of Defense components can confidently utilize the supply chain management and transformation suite of programs within a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-certified secure cloud environment.

On LinkedIn, Luthra also pointed to SAP’s Integrated Business Planning offering, which he said is “the optimal supply chain management solution with fortified security.”

Congratulations to Harish Luthra and the whole team at SAP NS2 for their significant strides in helping the government embrace cloud technology.