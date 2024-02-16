in News

GSA Seeks Information From Potential Contractors of Enterprise Infrastructure Program

Photo Contributor: Ted Pendergast/Shutterstock

The General Services Administration is seeking information from potential contractors that can provide IT, telecommunications and other services to advance its Next Generation Network Infrastructure strategy.

In a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov, GSA issued a request for information as part of the pre-solicitation stage for new Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contracts that will support the NGNI strategy.

EIS includes nine multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contracts set to expire in July 2032. Its 12 service areas range from data to voice, cloud, wireless, commercial satellite, contact centers and related equipment and labor.

The base performance period for EIS contracts is 5 years, with two options to extend the project for five years.

Interested parties may submit their RFI responses until March 15.

Written by Jamie Bennet

