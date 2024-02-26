GSA Looking Into Potential Vendors for CDM Program Procurement Support

The General Services Administration has issued a request for information on behalf of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to determine the availability of industry partners capable of addressing a requirement by the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program for enterprise procurement support.

Established in 2012 and overseen by the CDM Program Management Office, the CDM Program works to enhance the cybersecurity posture of various agencies by providing tools and services that would improve network visibility and bolster defenses against cyber threats, according to the RFI the GSA posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

Titled Strategic Cybersecurity Acquisition and Buying Services, the CISA requirement seeks to establish an agent that would make securing CDM IT and cyber tools and services more efficient. The agent’s tasks include executing procurements for commercial products and services, offering strategic procurement consulting support, creating a platform for product licensing tracking and metrics and providing acquisition subject matter expertise.

SCABS also seeks to resolving a number of challenges, including disjointed buying approaches, a lack of license transferability and a lack of flexibility in enterprise agreements.

Interested parties have until March 8 to respond.

