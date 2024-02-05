GovCon Index Maintained Upward Trend Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index grew by 0.11% last week, shifting the average to $154.69.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 key government contractors, offering users a look into the performance of these organizations and key trends shaping the GovCon industry. This information enables users to evaluate the financial state of the GovCon market.

With an increase of 1.22%, CGI emerged as last week’s top gainer. HII (+0.99%) took the second slot, and Palantir Technologies (+0.86%) was third. Tetra Tech followed with a 0.62% uptick, and Boeing, which grew by 0.41%, was fifth.

Last week’s gains peaked on Thursday, when the GovCon Index grew by nearly 1% following losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.