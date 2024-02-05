in Financial Reports, News

GovCon Index Maintained Upward Trend Last Week

Photo Contributor: ekapol sirachainan / Shutterstock
GovCon Index Maintained Upward Trend Last Week - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index grew by 0.11% last week, shifting the average to $154.69.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 key government contractors, offering users a look into the performance of these organizations and key trends shaping the GovCon industry. This information enables users to evaluate the financial state of the GovCon market.

With an increase of 1.22%, CGI emerged as last week’s top gainer. HII (+0.99%) took the second slot, and Palantir Technologies (+0.86%) was third. Tetra Tech followed with a 0.62% uptick, and Boeing, which grew by 0.41%, was fifth.

Last week’s gains peaked on Thursday, when the GovCon Index grew by nearly 1% following losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

For more information on daily GovCon Index performance, check out last week’s market reports. To access the complete list of tracked companies, click here.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Financial Reports

BoeingCGIfinanceGovconGovCon IndexHIIPalantirStock marketTetra Tech

mm

Written by Ireland Degges

Jill Singer, Federal Solutions VP at AT&T, Inducted Into 2024 Wash100 for Advancing 5G Technology, Network Modernization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jill Singer, Federal Solutions VP at AT&T, Inducted Into 2024 Wash100 for Advancing 5G Technology, Network Modernization
CBRE Group to Acquire J&J Worldwide Services for $800M; Steve Kelley & Sean Thompson Quoted
CBRE Group to Acquire J&J Worldwide Services for $800M; Steve Kelley & Sean Thompson Quoted