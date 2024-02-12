GovCon Index Continued to Grow Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed at $4,741.09 on Friday, marking a 0.89% rise.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks data from 30 major government contractors in real time. This information is presented in a dynamic format that allows users to assess the performance of these companies and examine the wider trends shaping the GovCon industry.

Last week’s uptick continued a four-week growth trend that began the week of Jan. 16. Though GovCon Index experienced losses on Monday, it bounced back on Tuesday and continued to rise the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, Palantir Technologies was the top gainer with a 30.8% increase. Carlyle Group demonstrated the highest performance mid-week, rising by 8.64%. Palantir retook the top spot on Thursday, and Friday’s top performer was Mercury Systems (+11.7%).

GovCon Index’s highest overall growth peaked on Tuesday with a 0.90% increase. Friday’s results were a 1.935% increase from the previous week .