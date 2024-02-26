GovCon Index Climbed Upward Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index rose by 1.07% last week, closing at $4,839.92.

The GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 key government contractors, providing users with a glimpse into the performance of these companies. This information also offers users the opportunity to assess the wider trends shaping the industry and analyze the overall financial state of the GovCon market.

KBR (+7.12%) was last week’s top gainer. Parsons took the second spot with an increase of 5.51%, and SAIC followed, rising by 2.83%. Fourth and fifth place were filled by Booz Allen Hamilton (+2.23%) and Curtiss-Wright (+2.21%), respectively.

Though the GovCon Index fell by 0.40% on Tuesday, it rebounded on Wednesday and continued to grow throughout the rest of the week. These gains peaked on Friday with an increase of 0.64%.