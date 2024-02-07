in Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics Unit to Continue Delivering Digital Naval Radio Systems Under $83M IDIQ

General Dynamics Mission Systems Logo/www.gdmissionsystems.com
General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has booked a five-year, $82.8 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy for the continued procurement, manufacturing, testing and delivery of AN/USC-61(C) Digital Modular Radio systems.

The contract also covers the provision of engineering services and sustainment support for the DMR systems, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Furthermore, the contractor will handle the procurement of High Frequency Distribution Amplifier Group components, along with spares and engineering services for fielding and maintenance plans.

An initial task order will be issued after the base contract award and will be funded from the service branch’s fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion budget. Subsequent orders will ensue, with funds obligated for each delivery order.

Contract work is scheduled to occur in Scottsdale, Arizona through January 2029.

Written by Kacey Roberts

