General Dynamics Unit Books Radio Prototyping Contract for Air Force Program

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has received a firm-fixed-price other transaction authority contract from the U.S. Air Force for the prototyping of search and rescue radios.

The company said Tuesday it will deliver 50 prototype radios within a two-year timeframe in support of the service branch’s Next Generation Survivor Radio program.

NGSR seeks to modernize and enhance the legacy Combat Survivor Evader Locator system as well as deliver a secure, end-to-end communications capability to bolster the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency’s combat search and rescue mission.

Rachel Oberc, vice president for RF Systems at General Dynamics Mission Systems, said, “These radios will operate in anti-access and area denial environments by providing low probability of intercept/low probability of detection communications to downed personnel.”

USAF anticipates selecting a single vendor after the initial contract for an 18-month testing and certification phase, before proceeding to full-scale production.

Written by Kacey Roberts

