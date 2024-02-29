General Dynamics Land Systems Receives $210M Army Contract for Stryker Parts, Services

The military vehicle manufacturing business of General Dynamics has been awarded by the U.S. Army a contract to support Stryker brigade combat teams.

Under the $210.3 million deal, General Dynamics Land Systems will provide parts for SBCTs, along with shipment, warehousing, configuration management, repair, obsolescence management and disposal services, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The contract’s period of performance stretches through Feb. 28, 2030. Work is to be carried out in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

This contract, for which bids were solicited online, marks the latest General Dynamics has received concerning the Stryker vehicle.

In June last year, the U.S. Army issued an order worth $712.3 million for the company to deliver 300 units of the DVHA1 variants. The order was made as part of a five-year contract awarded in 2020.