Fearless to Help CDC Modernize Enterprise Data Exchange Under PRIME Contract; Alka Bhave Quoted

Digital services integrator Fearless secured a three-year contract to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further develop, maintain and modernize the Enterprise Data Exchange, or DEX, platform, which is designed to support data ingestion, routing, validation, provisioning and streaming.

DEX works to receive data from clinics, hospitals, laboratories, nonprofit organizations and government agencies and deliver that data back to the same entities through portals and application programming interfaces, the company said in a Dec. 11 news release.

Fearless Digital President Alka Bhave said the award presents an opportunity for the company to leverage its digital services capabilities.

“We’re supporting the customer experience, improving visibility and readability of data through human-centered design (HCD) and service design techniques, product management methods, and agile software development principles,” added Bhave.

CDC is working with the U.S. Digital Service to improve information technology systems and data quality in local and state health departments through the General Services Administration’s Pandemic-Ready Interoperability Modernization Effort.

Fearless will collaborate with Mechanicode on the $35 million contract, which was awarded through the PRIME initiative.