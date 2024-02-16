Equinix’s Jim Gwiazda, David Young: Legislation Calls for Agencies to Leverage Commercial Colocation, Hybrid Cloud

Jim Gwiazda, vice president of public sector sales at Equinix, and David Young, public policy senior manager, said that through the Federal Data Center Enhancement Act of 2023, Congress directs government agencies to advance the adoption of colocation, hybrid cloud, interconnection systems and other commercial data center platforms to enable them to meet their changing mission requirements.

“In the Act, Congress has provided agencies with the flexibility to choose commercial data center solutions that can entirely avoid data egress fees—such as colocation—or mitigate them—such as hybrid or multicloud architectures, paired with interconnection,” Gwiazda and Young wrote in a joint blog post published Monday on the Equinix website.

In the article, the two executives discussed how companies like Equinix could help agencies achieve their information technology modernization goals and deploy hybrid infrastructure through the use of interconnection platforms, vendor-neutral colocation data centers and other digital services.

Young and Gwiazda noted that the law also requires the Office of Management and Budget and the General Services Administration to establish new standards for security, sustainability and reliability.

They also cited how the company could help agencies address those three priorities outlined in the Federal Data Center Enhancement Act, which is part of the fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.