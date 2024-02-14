Ensco Opens New Center to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Defenses

Ensco has unveiled a new center dedicated to providing tailored cybersecurity and physical security products and services to the critical infrastructure sector.

The Center for Critical Infrastructure Protection builds on Ensco’s defense sector background to deliver comprehensive, customizable security services to critical infrastructure sectors that play key roles in U.S. national security, the company said Tuesday.

Led by a team of certified security professionals, CCIP offers training, assessment, testing and modeling and protective services to help critical infrastructure operators fortify their cyber and physical defenses.

“With increased awareness of how dangerous foreign cyber activity is to public utilities, it’s more important than ever for organizations to have access to CCIP,” said Jeff Stevens, president of Ensco.

The new center is located at the Transportation Technology Center in Pueblo, Colorado.