Empower AI CEO Jeff Bohling Secures 1st Wash100 Award for Strategic Company Leadership

Executive Mosaic is excited to recognize Empower AI CEO Jeff Bohling as a 2024 Wash100 Award winner for his leadership of the Reston, Virginia-based company as it delivers information technology and professional services to public sector customers.

“Jeff took the reins of Empower AI last year during a critical juncture for the company as it embarked on a rebranding initiative that would better position the company in alignment with its cutting-edge AI, engineering and mission support capabilities. Now, Jeff is harnessing the traction and power of Empower AI’s new brand to guide the organization in its next phase of transformative growth as AI technologies and generative AI capabilities take hold across the public sector. Jeff, along with his AI strategy and bold leadership, is a wonderful addition to our Wash100 list,” remarked Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

This is the first time that Bohling is named among the recipients of the Wash100 Award, which honors the top 100 most influential and impactful leaders in the government contracting industry and the U.S. federal government. These elite individuals are uniquely positioned to significantly advance government missions and positively contribute to their companies and agencies.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and be a part of the Wash100 list. And it’s a pleasure leading this great group of people at Empower AI who are so dedicated to our customers’ missions,” Bohling said of the award. “The year ahead is going to be a busy and exciting time for our company, where we will be focused on growth, as well as delivering for our customers and their missions like never before. It’s a time of significant opportunity for Empower AI, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Bohling took the helm of Empower AI in February 2023, bringing to the company his more than two decades of experience in leading businesses that provide the public sector with mission-critical technology platforms and services.

“Jeff brings tremendous experience to Empower AI as a proven leader with an extensive track record of driving IT transformations and delivering mission-enhancing services for government customers,” Andre Jakubowski, board member at Empower AI, said at the time of Bohling’s appointment.

Prior to joining Empower AI, Bohling served as president of the defense solutions sector at Peraton and worked at Perspecta before it was acquired by Peraton in 2021. He also spent 15 years at General Dynamics Information Technology, supporting its federal civilian clients.

The Empower AI chief executive is now responsible for driving the growth strategy of the company and the delivery of mission-enhancing offerings to customers.

Under Bohling’s leadership, Empower AI has secured several U.S. Army awards including two task orders for IT services in support of the military branch’s Information Systems Engineering Command. The task order valued at $27 million supports ISEC’s Fort Huachuca Engineering Directorate and includes equipment optimization and modernization of the Army Transport Edge network at over 60 locations in South Korea, while the other is worth $21 million from the command’s National Capital Region Engineering Directorate and covers services to enhance command, control, communications and cyber-defense and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

“The Empower AI defense team is proud to continue its long-term support of the Army by providing the technology and state-of-the-art equipment to help our warfighters achieve their many critical missions,” remarked Bohling. “These modernization efforts will support the Army’s evolving infrastructure needs for many years to come.”

Bohling also sat down with Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt for an interview in November. He discussed Empower AI’s transformative year, the shifting AI landscape and how it has impacted government missions.

“The new brand is gaining traction,” shared Bohling. “The release of ChatGPT last fall caused a lot of interest in everything associated with artificial intelligence. We benefit from that attention because of our AI platform, but our real focus remains on the mission, just as it was 34 years ago.”

The chief executive also said, “At Empower AI, we believe that true applied AI is a journey that requires understanding your data, establishing the governance to protect that data, cleansing the data and ultimately leveraging that data to train the advanced algorithms. This will become a central theme in government in years to come, and it also happens to be what we do extremely well.”

