DLH Books IT Services Contract for National Institute on Drug Abuse

DLH Corporation Logo / www.dlhcorp.com
DLH Books IT Services Contract for National Institute on Drug Abuse
DLH has secured a potential five-year, $23 million contract from the National Institutes of Health to continue providing a range of information technology services for the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Under the award, DLH said Tuesday it will oversee the operations of an integrated advanced clinical/research informatics system that facilitates real-time data and resource sharing for researchers.

Furthermore, the Atlanta, Georgia-based company will research, design, develop and maintain clinical and scientific informatics, Intranet applications, public web pages as well as IT infrastructure and desktop support.

The contract, which has a base period of one year with four additional one-year options, builds upon DLH’s partnership with NIDA since 2014.

