DISA Transitions 200K Users to Secret Cloud via DEOS BPA; GDIT’s Garrett Yee Quoted

The Defense Information Systems Agency has migrated approximately 200,000 end users to a secret cloud environment through the Defense Enterprise Office Solutions blanket purchase agreement.

General Dynamics Information Technology announced the milestone in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

In 2020, the General Services Administration and the Department of Defense re-awarded the DEOS BPA to GDIT as a result of a corrective action.

Through DEOS, DISA deployed the DOD365-Secret classified cloud platform to support the implementation of Microsoft‘s suite of cloud-based productivity tools, dubbed Office 365.

“As the integrator of the DEOS DOD365-Sec program, we’re enabling the warfighter to securely operate and fight ahead of the adversary within a classified cloud environment,” said Garrett Yee, vice president and general manager of the Army and defense agencies sector at GDIT.

Yee added that the company celebrates the achievement with DISA counterparts and mission partners at DOD.

In November, DISA announced that it collaborated with GDIT and Microsoft to build and launch the DOD365-Sec cloud software-as-a-service offering in a classified environment for DOD.