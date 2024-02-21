Denodo’s Bill Sullivan Discusses Online Government Services With Indiana Privacy Chief Ted Cotterill

Government agencies have to measure up to commercial websites when it comes to the quality of citizen self-service portals as user experiences are set by platforms such as Google and Microsoft, said Ted Cotterill, chief privacy officer of the state of Indiana.

In an interview with Bill Sullivan, vice president and general manager of U.S. federal business at Denodo, Cotterill discussed the “moving target” that is online government services and how agencies can refine such portals.

Cotterill, who is also general counsel for the Indiana Management Performance Hub, said that client recruitment and retention are part of the culture of a solid privacy program.

He also emphasized the importance of grooming new graduates of IT and cybersecurity and making them realize the value they can add to state privacy programs.