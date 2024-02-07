Deltek Unveils Time Tracking, Professional Services Automation Tools for GovCon

Deltek has launched new time-tracking and professional services automation tools designed to help government contractors streamline their business operations while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The Replicon Time Tracking for Government Contracting uses artificial intelligence to capture worktime data automatically from workforce collaboration applications for accurate billing and payroll, Deltek said Tuesday.

The time-tracking tool offers a unified platform with labor law compliance libraries, project time capturing and schedule management tools and secure AI-powered timesheets.

Meanwhile, Deltek’s Polaris PSA platform utilizes the AI-based SmartMatch tool to streamline resource allocation and leverages the SmartBudget application to optimize government contracting revenue and pricing.

“We are launching these solutions with out-of-the-box integrations with Deltek Costpoint and other industry-leading ERP solutions. This approach provides government contractors with a time-to-value and a total-cost-of-ownership advantage no matter which back-office system they have in place today,” said Warren Linscott, senior vice president and chief product officer at Deltek.