DeepSig Announces General Availability of Gen 1 OmniPHY 5G Network Software; James Shea Quoted

Software developer DeepSig has publicly launched the Gen 1 OmniPHY artificial intelligence-powered platform for boosting 5G networks.

The company on Wednesday announced the general availability of the product, a carrier-grade neural receiver for virtualized radio access networks.

OmniPHY 5G is integrated with Intel’s FlexRAN 4G and 5G physical layer reference software. Its AI-native design allows for future refinements to performance and capabilities without the need for modifying existing runtime binary codes.

“Our collaborations with customers and partners showcased at MWC demonstrate how our OmniPHY technology is helping the Open RAN community empower operators with greater performance and efficiency in their 5G networks and beyond,” remarked James Shea, co-founder and CEO of DeepSig.

