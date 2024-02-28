Dedrone Stands Up New Advisory Board, Makes Multiple Appointments

Airspace security company Dedrone has established its new Defense Advisory Board.

The first cohort of advisors includes retired Army Gen. Richard Clarke , former commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command, and James Smith , former USSOCOM acquisition executive, Dedrone announced from its Sterling, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

Dedrone Defense General Manager Rob Campbell noted the “crucial role” of drones in “every modern conflict,” which has been exemplified by the war in Ukraine. He said the organization’s drone capability has helped it continue to expand globally.

“We are proud to have both Gen. Clarke and Jim Smith advising us as we strengthen our relationship with global defense ministries,” he said.

As the 12th commander of USSOCOM, Clarke oversaw the unit’s $13 billion budget and the manning, training and equipping of more than 75,000 personnel. Before joining USSOCOM, he served as director for strategic plans and policy (J5) for the Joint Staff.

Clarke underscored the importance of drones in modern conflict.

“Dedrone has recently shown that capability with its tremendous work in Ukraine, and I am honored to join its Defense Advisory Board to offer my insights into how best to ensure these needed capabilities get into the hands of our warfighters, allies and partners,” he said.

Smith joined USSOCOM as deputy director for acquisition following 27 years of service in the Army. He was elevated to his previous role as acquisition executive in 2017.