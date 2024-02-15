DCCA Secures Defense Information Systems Agency Contract for Command & Control Capabilities Support

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded veteran-owned IT and engineering services company Data Computer Corporation of America a contract with a maximum value of $37 million.

DCCA said Wednesday that under the five-year deal, it will provide a variety of support services like systems and software engineering and cybersecurity to benefit DISA’s command and control portfolio capabilities.

Commenting on the award, DCCA President and Chief Operating Officer David Bower expressed pride at his company’s being selected for the contract and said his organization will provide support for C2 capabilities beneficial to various stakeholders involved in military operations, including warfighters and national leaders.

“DCCA has a rich history of partnering with the DoD to advance their mission and we are looking forward to delivering exceptional results to support the success of this important work,” Bower added.