Dave Levy, AWS Worldwide Public Sector VP, Lands 2024 Wash100 Award for Driving Cloud Adoption, Emerging Tech Capabilities

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Dave Levy, vice president of worldwide public sector at Amazon Web Services, as a 2024 Wash100 Award winner for his continued efforts in driving the adoption of cloud services, generative artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies across the federal sector.

This year marks Levy’s fifth Wash100 Award.

“At AWS, Dave is part of a senior leadership team that does the essential work of providing critical infrastructure for some of our country’s most consequential missions across all domains, from space to the tactical edge and everything in between. By harnessing the power of cloud, AI, IT and software, Dave is leading the charge to put cutting-edge technology into the hands of our warfighters and public sector decision makers. Dave’s bold, innovative vision and his knack for getting things done make him an obvious choice for our 2024 Wash100 list,” commented Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“I am honored to win the 2024 Wash100 Award, and I look forward to continuing to innovate and develop solutions that help our customers overcome some of the world’s biggest problems. It’s a privilege to lead the AWS Worldwide Public Sector business,” Levy said of the recognition.

“This award reflects our collective efforts to deliver results, enable mission-critical workloads and improve outcomes for every citizen, student, patient and individual in need,” the AWS executive added.

In 2023, AWS partnered with major government contractors to advance the adoption of cloud offerings in support of U.S. government customers.

In August, CACI International signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, enabling it to leverage the latter’s cloud capabilities to help government clients accelerate their move to the cloud.

Under the agreement, CACI will build on its delivery execution framework, dubbed Agile Solution Factory, and deliver enterprise information technology modernization support and edge capabilities through its partnership with AWS to help government clients speed up their cloud migration efforts.

The IT services contractor will also integrate AWS’ capabilities into its portfolio of sensors to facilitate sharing of sensitive data across ground, air, maritime, cyber and space domains.

Levy said AWS and CACI are working to deliver technology platforms meant to help public sector organizations meet their mission requirements.

“We are committed to helping CACI accelerate its delivery of enduring mission and enterprise workloads, data analytics, and at-the-edge technology,” he added.

In addition to CACI, Science Applications International Corp. teamed up with AWS to further design and develop secure cloud offerings for government agency customers in the AWS GovCloud platform.

“AWS and SAIC share a commitment to providing government customers with offerings that support sensitive workloads both locally and at the edge,” Levy said of the strategic collaboration agreement.

“Through our multi-year agreement, AWS will collaborate with SAIC to deliver purpose-built solutions that will accelerate government agencies’ abilities to modernize on AWS, as well as accelerate critical decision making,” he added.

In an article published in Forbes, the AWS executive discussed how the public sector can unlock the potential of generative AI.

Levy said there are four areas where generative AI could benefit public sector organizations and the first is the capability of large language models and other generative AI tools to process and analyze large volumes of data, enabling agencies to glean insights and make informed decisions.

He stated that generative AI could help agencies optimize resource allocation through analysis of historical data and demand patterns and could accelerate scientific discoveries by enabling researchers to quickly find information and by serving as an idea generator.

“In the medical field, this could ultimately support faster drug discovery, more accurate disease detection and efficient treatment,” he added.

Levy cited how generative AI could help agencies deliver personalized services to citizens and improve productivity.

He discussed how generative AI-powered chatbots could help manage routine citizen inquiries, how AI-enabled virtual assistants could guide individuals through various processes and how the technology could recommend personalized learning paths for students.

“As generative AI continues to advance, it’s crucial for the public sector to foster the safe, responsible and effective deployment of AI by establishing and implementing the necessary safeguards to protect citizens,” Levy wrote.

“When used responsibly, this technology can revolutionize the way public sector organizations deliver on their missions, helping them make data-driven decisions faster, streamline processes and enhance the experiences of those they serve,” he added.

