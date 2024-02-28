Cloud Software Provider OpenGov Gets Majority Investment From Cox Enterprises; Zac Bookman Quoted

Atlanta-based global conglomerate Cox Enterprises has made a majority investment in OpenGov to help the latter advance research and development work on technological capabilities for government customers.

The latest investment brings OpenGov’s market valuation at approximately $1.8 billion, according to a joint release published Tuesday.

OpenGov provides modern cloud software and other products designed to help government organizations address their accounting, budgeting and planning, procurement, permitting and licensing and asset management requirements. The company supports nearly 1,900 customers across 50 states through its software offerings.

“We started this company to power more effective and accountable government. We’ve grown thanks to outsized investments in engineering and customer success and because of an extraordinary team aligned on values, hard work, expertise, and passion,” said Zac Bookman, co-founder and CEO of OpenGov.

“With this investment, one of the largest in GovTech history, we intend to accelerate product development, advance our mission, and improve communities for generations,” Bookman added.