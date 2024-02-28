in News, Technology

Cloud Software Provider OpenGov Gets Majority Investment From Cox Enterprises; Zac Bookman Quoted

Zachary Bookman / LinkedIn
Cloud Software Provider OpenGov Gets Majority Investment From Cox Enterprises; Zac Bookman Quoted
Zac Bookman, Co-Founder and CEO, OpenGov

Atlanta-based global conglomerate Cox Enterprises has made a majority investment in OpenGov to help the latter advance research and development work on technological capabilities for government customers.

The latest investment brings OpenGov’s market valuation at approximately $1.8 billion, according to a joint release published Tuesday.

OpenGov provides modern cloud software and other products designed to help government organizations address their accounting, budgeting and planning, procurement, permitting and licensing and asset management requirements. The company supports nearly 1,900 customers across 50 states through its software offerings.

“We started this company to power more effective and accountable government. We’ve grown thanks to outsized investments in engineering and customer success and because of an extraordinary team aligned on values, hard work, expertise, and passion,” said Zac Bookman, co-founder and CEO of OpenGov.

“With this investment, one of the largest in GovTech history, we intend to accelerate product development, advance our mission, and improve communities for generations,” Bookman added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

accountingcloud softwareCox EnterprisesGovconGovCon FinanceinvestmentOpenGovprocurementProduct Developmentresearch and developmentZac Bookman

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Cloudera's Rob Carey: Data Management Strategy Key to Building Trustworthy AI Systems
Cloudera’s Rob Carey: Data Management Strategy Key to Building Trustworthy AI Systems
Palo Alto Networks' Drew Epperson Talks Bridging Innovation & Integration in Cybersecurity
Palo Alto Networks’ Drew Epperson Talks Bridging Innovation & Integration in Cybersecurity