Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz: Tech Industry Partnerships Can Fortify Cybersecurity in Academia

Partnerships with the IT industry can help higher education institutions not only in their core operations but also in guarding intellectual property and other data and analytics, according to Tim Boltz, sales director at Carahsoft.

In a blog published Monday, Boltz provided highlights of the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference held in October, which included sessions about cyber risk management and cyberinfrastructure in academic research.

He emphasized the significance of investing in backup platforms to ensure academic institutions’ research data and other intellectual property. This will enable recovery of information from cyber attacks such as ransomware and malicious infiltrations.

He also noted the benefits of artificial intelligence in the academe, from detecting threats and vulnerabilities to automating security patches and system updates, protecting sites from unauthorized access and customizing learning experiences for students.