Carahsoft to Market SparkCognition’s Visual Security Service to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will act as a master government aggregator for SparkCognition Government System’s artificial intelligence-based visual security tool to the public sector, including schools.

The Visual AI Advisor will be made accessible via reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Using computers, deep learning and existing cameras, the computer vision tool identifies various threats, analyzes situations in real-time and provides actionable alerts to authorities to mitigate threats.

Michael Adams, program executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft, said, “Through our collaboration with our reseller network, we aim to introduce the Visual AI Advisor to the Public Sector, offering customers a robust tool to effectively manage and secure their security infrastructure.”