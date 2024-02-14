BWXT Subsidiary Secures $122M Contract Extension for Uranium Downblending Services

A BWX Technologies subsidiary will continue providing the Tennessee Valley Authority with uranium downblending services under a $122 million contract extension.

Nuclear Fuel Services has been supporting downblending operations of the U.S. government since 1995, and its current work with TVA is extended to June 2027 with the recent award, BWXT said Wednesday.

The downblending of highly enriched uranium into low enriched uranium, which is achieved by mixing HEU with natural uranium, supports the defense program objectives of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Commenting on the award and highlighting NFS’ national defense support, Ronald Dailey, president of the subsidiary, said, “This contract extension also enables operations and engineering continuity with our uranium conversion and purification contract with NNSA.”