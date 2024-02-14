in Contract Awards, News

BWXT Subsidiary Secures $122M Contract Extension for Uranium Downblending Services

A BWX Technologies subsidiary will continue providing the Tennessee Valley Authority with uranium downblending services under a $122 million contract extension.

Nuclear Fuel Services has been supporting downblending operations of the U.S. government since 1995, and its current work with TVA is extended to June 2027 with the recent award, BWXT said Wednesday.

The downblending of highly enriched uranium into low enriched uranium, which is achieved by mixing HEU with natural uranium, supports the defense program objectives of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Commenting on the award and highlighting NFS’ national defense support, Ronald Dailey, president of the subsidiary, said, “This contract extension also enables operations and engineering continuity with our uranium conversion and purification contract with NNSA.”

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

