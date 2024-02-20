Boeing Subsidiary Millennium Concludes VICTUS NOX Tactically Responsive Space Mission

Boeing’s Millennium Space Systems subsidiary announced the completion of a Tactically Responsive Space mission for the U.S. Space Force, called VICTUS NOX, demonstrating a capability for rapid on-orbit response to a national security threat.

Millennium said Monday it coordinated with the Space Force to conduct the TacRS mission operations through its headquarters in El Segundo, California.

“Not only did we meet or exceed all the incredibly fast VICTUS NOX timelines, we executed a critical on-orbit Space Domain Awareness mission,” said Lt. Col. MacKenzie Birchenough, materiel leader for Space Safari at USSF.

“This responsiveness is exactly what our Combatant Commanders need and we’re taking massive steps to turn it into an enduring Tactically Responsive Space capability,” added Birchenough.

In September, the Millennium-built VICTUS NOX spacecraft achieved full mission operability 37 hours after it took off aboard Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket from a launch pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Space Systems Command said it expects the next demonstration mission, dubbed VICTUS HAZE, to be awarded in the next few weeks.