BAE to Equip Additional Air Force EA-37B Aircraft With Next-Generation EW Systems

BAE Systems will equip the last four of the Air Force’s 10 EA-37B aircraft with advanced electromagnetic warfare mission systems to boost their defenses against jamming attacks.

The company said Tuesday the modernized EA-37B planes will replace the Air Force’s fleet of 14 EC-130H aircraft that also carries the Compass Call electromagnetic warfare jamming platform.

“The EA-37B’s unique and exquisite EW capabilities make it a powerful asset for the U.S. Air Force and coalition forces,” said Duane Beaulieu, Compass Call technical director at BAE. “As the EA-37B fleet comes on line, the Air Force will be better equipped to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum.”

BAE delivered the first modernized EA-37B aircraft to the Air Force in September to undergo developmental and operational testing.

The next-generation EW aircraft are being produced at BAE’s facilities in Hudson, New Hampshire.