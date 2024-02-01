BAE Systems Completes Critical Design Review of Military GPS Receiver & Semiconductor

BAE Systems has concluded the critical design review of an advanced global positioning system receiver and next-generation semiconductor for the U.S. Space Force.

The CDR is part of the $247 million contract that BAE received in 2020 from the agency to design and manufacture new technologies in support of the Military GPS User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface program, the company said Wednesday.

Under the program, BAE will develop a next-generation application specific integrated circuit that could enhance global navigation satellite system position, navigation and timing capabilities as well as an MSI GNSS receiver that could easily integrate into various military platforms.

The ongoing efforts are based at BAE’s facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and are anticipated to continue through 2025.