Austal USA Eyes Shipyard Capability Expansion With New Manufacturing Facility, Shiplift System

Austal USA logo/Globenewswire
Infrastructure expansion

Austal’s U.S. arm has begun designing a new production facility as part of efforts to expand its shipyard capability in Mobile, Alabama.

Austal USA said Tuesday that the expansion project includes a new assembly building, a shiplift system and waterfront improvements. Construction is set to begin this summer.

The planned assembly building will provide covered production space of over 192,000 square feet, consist of three bays, support work on recently awarded steel ship contracts and enable the production of modules for surface ship and submarine programs.

The shiplift system will come with a 450-foot-long articulated lifting platform designed to facilitate the docking and launch of the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class frigates, Independence-variant littoral combat ships, Tagos-25 class ocean surveillance ships and Heritage-class offshore patrol cutters of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Austal USA will work on the infrastructure expansion project with Pearlson & Pearlson, Kiewit Infrastructure South and Pearlson Shiplift.

“With the steel panel line in full production our expansion focus has shifted to the erection and launch facilities required to support our growing backlog,” said Michelle Kruger, acting president of Austal USA.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

