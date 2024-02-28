in News

Army Posts RFI for Strategic Management System Support Services Contract

Software licensing support

The U.S. Army Office of Business Transformation is seeking information on a potential eight-year, $100 million small business set-aside contract to provide technical, programmatic and subject matter expertise support services to the Strategic Management System Program Office.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year base period with three option years and covers software licensing support across the Department of Defense for Spider Impact, a performance management software built by Spider Strategies, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

Task areas include user administration, customer support services, program and project management support, SMS software and licensing and web services.

The SMS Program Office also requires a help desk to direct SMS users and non-Army organizations to training aids, user guides and a cloud-based knowledge management portal.

Interested parties have until March 11 to respond to the request for information.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

