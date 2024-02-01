Ardent Appoints Ryan Jennings as First-Ever Chief Ventures Officer

Ardent has appointed Ryan Jennings as its first chief ventures officer.

Ardent said Tuesday that in his new role, Jennings’ responsibilities include working to ensure that future mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations and new business ventures align with the objectives of the digital transformation and data analytics firm.

Jennings will also work closely with external partners to strengthen the company’s offerings.

Regarding his appointment, Jennings said on LinkedIn, “I couldn’t be more excited to take on my new role as Chief Ventures Officer and be an integral part of the growth and future roadmap to advance this group’s mission in leveraging innovative technological solutions in AI/ML, Geospatial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation for the national security and commercial solutions sectors.”

For his part, Ardent President and CEO Richard Zareck II expressed confidence that Jennings “will be instrumental as we innovate and expand our services and technological solutions for our customers and partners in the public and commercial sectors.”

Jennings brings to his new role more than 20 years of experience in strategic and operational management in addition to five years of working in Ardent.