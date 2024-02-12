Anduril’s New Line of Passive Airborne Sensors Features AI Detection Capability; Brian Schimpf Quoted

Anduril Industries introduced a new line of imaging and targeting sensors designed for autonomous air vehicles and other airborne combat applications.

The company on Thursday launched its Iris family of sensors, which features its proprietary Computational Pixel Imager technology.

Anduril’s CPI technology is enabled by artificial intelligence to autonomously identify and classify objects of interest in real-time, without easily being detected or disrupted. Its passive sensor capability has less radiation and has proved effective in counter-defense missions against unmanned aerial vehicles and intrusion systems.

“In a future fight, airborne systems will be faced with numerous targets and threats moving across all domains,” Anduril co-founder and CEO Brian Schimpf commented. “Airborne sensors must be able to rapidly and autonomously detect, track, identify, and classify each of those targets simultaneously.”